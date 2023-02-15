Northern Lights create spectacular show seen from atop Mount Washington

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire (WBZ) — The summit of Mount Washington is known for having some of the worst weather in the world – like record-setting wind chills of 108 degrees below zero earlier this month. But early Wednesday morning, New England’s highest peak was the best vantage point for one of nature’s most dazzling displays: The Northern Lights.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a time-lapse of the aurora borealis “at its peak visibility.”

“From approximately 0100 to 0430 EST this morning, the Northern Lights were visible from the summit (as well as eyewitness reports/images from VT/ME),” the observatory said.

The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth’s magnetic field.

The observatory is hosting a virtual science lesson on the aurora borealis and other atmospheric wonders seen from the summit on April 11.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.