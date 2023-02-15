Mom and baby killed, 3-year-old critical after car rolls off overpass on SH-99, deputies say

By Courtney Fischer

Click here for updates on this story

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A mother and her baby are dead and a 3-year-old is in the hospital after a vehicle rolled off an overpass during a major crash on the SH-99 Grand Parkway.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash at 14101 W. Grand Parkway, near the intersection with U.S. 290, around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Major Susan Cotter said. The woman’s 9-month-old son and 3-year-old son were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 9-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

Investigators said the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry said she was taking the exit ramp off SH-99 onto U.S. 290 when the car in front of her slammed the brakes abruptly and almost came to a stop.

The Camry driver veered to the left and was faced with the barrels dividing U.S. 290 and SH-99, so she veered again, Cotter said.

That’s when the Camry struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner with a 30-year-old woman and two children inside.

The crash caused the 4Runner to hit the wall and roll off the overpass onto the ground below, Cotter said. The 4Runner landed on its roof before it rolled again, landing on its wheels.

Meanwhile, the Camry struck another vehicle — a Volkswagen sedan — Cotter said. Both of those drivers were uninjured and stayed at the scene to talk to investigators.

Deputies said the 9-month-old, who later died at the hospital, was seated in the center of the 4Runner and the 3-year-old boy was seated behind the driver. Both children were in car seats, Cotter said.

The investigation into exactly what led up to the crash and who may be at fault is ongoing, investigators said.

The driver accused of slamming the brakes on the exit ramp did not stay at the scene, according to Cotter.

SH-99 was closed for hours as crews investigated the scene. All lanes reopened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.