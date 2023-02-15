Glendale man’s Medieval Viking sword valued at 24K gone missing

By Casey Torres

GLENDALE, Arizona (KTVK) — Collecting antiques can be a serious hobby requiring serious money. For one Glendale man, it’s a passion now soured by a shipping company after he says someone stole it.

Darry Johnson has been buying history for years. “My mom worked with archaeologists. I was on archaeological digs since I was actually in diapers,” said Johnson. Since then, he’s focused on picking up Spanish Colonial and Viking Era pieces. “I think part of collecting for the collector is the hunt. That’s a big part of it,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he bought a Viking sword about two years ago. He showed Arizona’s Family the authentication letter from the seller and x-rays. He said it’s not easy to find an intact piece like he did. “When you acquire a piece like that, that rarity is sort of a cherry on top,” said Johnson.

Last month, he decided to ship the sword to an art gallery in Colorado which valued it at up to $24,000. He agreed to have them auction the sword for him, so they sent him a shipping label. Johnson said he dropped off the sword in a black case at a UPS Store on Dysart Rd. where employees scanned the label. “One was really excited, asking me if they can take pictures and what those things are valued at,” he said.

Johnson said he was told the sword would be delivered in two to three days. “Five days later, nothing. Six days later, nothing. Around the sixth or seventh day, we got tracking numbers and started looking. It said it didn’t leave Arizona,” said Johnson.

The UPS tracking screenshots shared with Arizona’s Family by Johnson showed the package hadn’t left the store where he dropped it off at. They also showed an investigation was opened for the lost package in early February.

Arizona’s Family stopped by the store and spoke with the manager, who denied an interview. Johnson said the store’s owner asked if the sword was insured and that items are lost all the time.

However, Johnson doesn’t believe his sword was lost but stolen. Arizona’s Family reached out to The UPS Store Inc. A spokesperson said they would try to find a resolution with Johnson after we shared his tracking information.

Johnson said he filed a police report about the incident. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed it is looking into the case. Meanwhile, Johnson is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could help him get his sword back. He is asking people to reach out to MCSO if they know anything.

