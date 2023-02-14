‘You different. I love you’: Watch the message Patrick Mahomes’ father had for him after the Super Bowl

By KMBC 9 News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Sunday’s aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles was very emotional.

That included a moment between Patrick Mahomes and his father that was captured by NFL Films.

Pat Mahomes, who reached the big leagues as a pitcher, was in awe of his son’s performance after the game.

“I ain’t never seen nothing like you,” Pat Mahomes told his son. “You different! You different. I love you. I love you to death, baby. You know I do. Damn, you’re good.”

Mahomes played most of the playoffs on an injured ankle.

After limping off the field near the end of the first half, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a victory after they fell behind by 10 points.

It was the second time Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a comeback victory in a Super Bowl. The Chiefs also overcame a 10-point deficit against the San Francisco 49ers to win 31-20.

He was named the MVP of both games.

