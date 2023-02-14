Milwaukee students break ground on tiny home for veterans

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee students began working on a tiny home for veterans Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Jewish Day School 7th and 8th grade students broke ground on a 128-square foot home on the grounds of the day school.

The project helps students learn skills like reading blueprints, developing a project budget and carpentry skills.

“We’re building tiny homes because there’s a lot of veterans who don’t have homes and don’t have jobs, and building these tiny houses will give us a lot of lifelong skills.”

The tiny home will be delivered to the Veterans Outreach site in Racine this spring.

Veterans Outreach houses homeless veterans looking to learn job skills and regain their independence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.