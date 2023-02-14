‘It’s still raw’: Milwaukee police chief discusses department healing after officer’s death

By Jenna Wells

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police officers gathered Monday to pay respects to fallen officer Peter Jerving. For many, the healing process is just beginning.

“The officers are leaning in, they are stepping up in regards to being there for our community, but it’s still a little raw,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told CBS 58.

Chief Norman said district 4 was patrolled by officers from several Milwaukee County police jurisdictions over the weekend to allow officers to attend Jerving’s funeral and take time to mourn.

Norman said MPD is utilizing their team of psychologists, and organizations across the state have stepped in to help.

“The Law Enforcement Death Response, which is a consortium of different law enforcement agencies across the state, is assisting in regards to debriefings and group therapy,” Norman said.

Department leaders continue to offer support and understanding, especially for Jerving’s colleagues in district 4.

“For some, to go back to work is therapeutic, to get into a routine, but there are others that need a little bit more time,” Norman said.

The grieving process has been aided by an outpouring of support and food donations from the community.

“It’s heartwarming and also reassuring that our work isn’t going unnoticed, but it’s reciprocal.,” Norman said. “We also understand our responsibility to serve and be there for our community, even through these hardships.”

Chief Norman told CBS 58 that hearing Jerving’s parents speak and pray at his funeral provided a sense of hope and reassurance.

