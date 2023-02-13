Therapy dogs provide stress relief for Oakland Community College students

By WWJ Staff

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Students at Oakland Community College got some TLC Monday in the form of puppy love.

The adorable pups came from Pawsitive Changes, a nonprofit dedicated to relieving anxiety and providing moral and emotional support to people of all ages.

The dogs were on campus for about an hour, greeting students in the OCC Student Center. The event was spearheaded by student Rebekah Nold who works with Pawsitive Changes.

She says everyone can benefit from having a furry friend.

“We’re just bringing in some therapy dogs in to visit the students, to bring emotional support and comfort during the stresses of college,” Nold said. “It just really helps to be able to pet a dog on occasion and just get some of that relief that our beautiful dogs bring.”

The event was organized in conjunction with the Office of Student Engagement, which is dedicated to help students feel connected and engaged with the college community.

