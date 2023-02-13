Poachers in Waikele are killing hundreds of parakeets

By Shanila Kabir

WAIKELE, HAWAII (KITV) — Residents at Fairway Village in Waikele said poachers without permits are coming in their neighborhood between midnight and 2 AM and killing hundreds of parakeets roosting in trees.

They said they understand these birds are an invasive species in Hawaii, however they are killing them in inhumane way.

“There’s about a dozen men coming out and shooting all of the parrots out of their trees while they’re roosting, killing them and collecting them in garbage bags. When I approach them, they scatter into the shadows so I can’t see them identify them,” said Neille Quinn, Waikele resident.

Quinn said she has called HPD about these men but cannot file a report because the birds are invasive. She and her neighbors believe they will come again every night until there are little to no birds left.

“Yes, they are invasive but like every other bird here in Hawaii. They have rules about shooting chickens. I don’t see them targeting feral cats when we have all the cat problems,” said Quinn.

State lawmakers introduced bills this legislation session that if passed would deliver funds to DLNR to control and eradicate the Rose Ringed parakeet population.

Officials said these birds are out of control on Kauai and cause around 10% in losses for small farms on the island. Not only do these birds ruin crops, but they were hurt other native birds as well as pose a threat in public health through their droppings.

Aloha Hawaiian Parrot Association reached out to KITV4 and said in a statement:

“We are outraged at the state’s senseless shooting and killing of feral Ringnecks at Fairway Village. Those birds were sleeping in trees and were totally defenseless and unable to escape, which is exactly why the state chose midnight and darkness to shoot them. What the public might not understand is that “controlled” is a sugar-coated word for “killed.”

There will be more discussion during the 2023 legislation session.

