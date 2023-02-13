‘A true fireman’: Loved ones remember Ormond Beach firefighter who died after surfing accident

By Senait Gebregiorgis

Click here for updates on this story

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Hundreds of people came together in New Smyrna Beach Saturday to honor the life of a firefighter.

Ormond Beach firefighter Ethan Wilson died earlier this month after a surfing accident.

The turnout for the memorial service was a show of how much Wilson was loved.

Firefighters from several agencies in Volusia County came out to pay tribute, as well as family, friends, the surfing community and people who didn’t know Wilson.

In his 33 years of living, he had a tremendous impact on so many lives.

“One day, I know I’ll be with my best friend again. I know Ethan is so thankful that there’s a whole community behind his son and his wife,” Ethan’s wife, Ashley, said.

Wilson’s tearful wife was overwhelmed with gratitude when she saw hundreds of people take over New Smyrna Beach Saturday to honor a hero.

“If he could have been surfing and fishing every day with our son and I by his side, he would have,” Ashley said.

She says Ethan died doing what he loved.

The Ormond Beach firefighter from New Smyrna Beach was surfing when he became unresponsive in the water.

At the hospital last week, he was surrounded by family and friends as they said their final goodbyes to him.

“Oftentimes Ethan would be one of the first to show up to work and the last to rest. Ethan embraced the challenges of our job and it showed,” an Ormond Beach firefighter said.

“He was just an awesome guy. He was the best of us, he was a true fireman,” said David Randall, the president of Ormond Beach Firefighters Association.

Wilson took pride in his role as a firefighter and paramedic.

His family says the job title he loved most was dad.

He and his wife recently welcomed a new son.

Wilson was also a local pillar in the surfing community.

Followed by speeches, dozens of surfers carried their boards and headed for the waves to honor one of their own.

“Just going to keep a part of him with me, just remember him and try to do as he did,” Randall said.

Wilson died doing one more act of kindness, saving multiple lives by donating his organs.

His family says his wish was to help others.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.