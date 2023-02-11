Student shares edibles at Hartford, CT, school

By Evan Sobol and Bryant Reed

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student.

Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy.

Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles.

EMT’s were called in to check on all of them, but one student was taken to the children’s hospital for further evaluation.

The school system said they are working with Hartford police in the investigation.

“Stuff like this doesn’t happen in our school but when it does, unimaginable,” said Leo Bernard, Senior, HMTCA.

Leo wasn’t at school when he heard about a middle school student passing out edibles to friends, but says it was very surprising news.

“When I heard it was younger people, I was surprised. I wasn’t going to be surprised if it was somebody in high school. But since I heard it was somebody from high school, I was a little surprised,” Leo said.

David Webster is a dad, he has a son at the high school and believes too often, kids are getting doing things they shouldn’t be.

“It’s too easy for young people to think it’s okay to take these things,” said David. “I just think parents have to be aware of their kids experimenting or being around it or being influenced by their peers.”

Hartford public schools say they cannot release any information about the students involved.

The school system says they will follow the “code of ethics” regarding disciplinary action.

Leo believes those ethics should expand further than just school property.

“It’s just sad that younger people at that age are already being exposed to all those drugs,” Leo said.

Hartford Police say one juvenile summons was issued and the students were able to leave school with their parents.

