12-year-old cancer survivor says he feels lucky to be a ball boy at the Dallas Open

DALLAS (KTVT) — The Dallas Open is underway this week at SMU.

Some of the top ranked men in the world of professional tennis are competing in the indoor tournament.

But what may be the most heartwarming and inspiring story on the court doesn’t involve any of the players.

“It’s a lot more work than people would think because you got to watch the ball all the time and watch the server all the time,” said Isacc Young.

Some of the most physically demanding work in pro sports doesn’t involve pro athletes.

Ball boys and girls chosen to work the Dallas Open are selected for their skills and not expected to be noticeable or stand out.

But it’s impossible not to notice Isacc Young if you know his story.

“It means a lot it’s kind of like in a way sometimes it’s a lucky draw. You’re lucky to be a ball boy,” he said.

It’s one of the few lucky draws in the short life of this exceptional 12-year-old from Allen who has fought off cancer not once, but twice.

His latest bout lasted three years.

“I was really sick and tired all the time,” he said. “I just had to stay in bed a lot.”

“He’s one of the most strong, humble, compassionate kids,” said Isacc’s mom, Karen Young. “He fought a hard battle. He had a lot of hard days, a lot of nights in the hospital.”

Isacc’s mom proudly sat courtside this week while her son, who was adopted by his foster parents at age 5, showed just how far he’s come.

“It’s a huge blessing,” she said. “Lots of years of being stuck at home and not getting to do things like this, so any chance that we get an to give him an opportunity like this we try and jump on it.”

Isacc isn’t just a ball kid. He’s also a super champ junior tennis player with dreams of becoming a pro and competing at the Dallas Open one day.

“I think one of my dreams is maybe being a professional tennis player or basketball player,” he said.

Isacc, who serves as an ambassador for Children’s Health, actually got to hit a few balls with one of the pros on the stadium court.

That’s just one of the highlights from a week that gave Isacc a chance to try and catch up with other kids his age on lucky breaks in life.

“I’m really glad they let me,” he said. “Thank you for one of my greatest experiences.”

