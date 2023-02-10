Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team

By Rob Polansky

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A fast food restaurant manager was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward a high school basketball team in Plainfield.

Plainfield police said they charged 22-year-old Brett White with second-degree breach of peace.

The incident happened Thursday just before 10 p.m. at the Wendy’s Restaurant on Pratt Road.

Dispatchers said they received a 911 complaint that reported a verbal argument over refusal of service.

Officers said they arrived on scene and made contact with members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team. The players reported being refused service. They also said they were called racial slurs by the manager on site.

An investigation was conducted and the suspect was identified as White.

Police said White admitted to using racial slurs and at about 10:15 p.m. He was arrested as a result.

White was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 21.

