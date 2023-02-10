Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay

By Morgan Mobley

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight.

We first told you about these triplets when they were born in January. Now, they’re home.

The odds of having identical triplets are 1 in 200 million. Adrienne Blanford beat those odds and then some, getting to take her preemie babies home even earlier than expected.

The three girls came into this world on Jan. 11, which was about 10 weeks early.

They’ve been in the NICU getting strong and healthy while soaking up lots of cuddles from mom, dad and all the nurses.

Their initial due date was supposed to be March 15, but they busted out of University Health even before that!

“Oh they’re doing fabulous!” Adrienne said. “Well past what they were expected to do. They have been thriving. They lost their feeding tubes. They’re all in their cribs. There’s no health complications. It’s been a miracle.”

These are babies five, six and seven in the family. So, it’s safe to say mom and dad’s hands and hearts will be very full this Valentine’s Day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.