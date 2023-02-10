9 inmates charged in brutal melee with makeshift weapons at Rikers Island

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — Nine inmates are facing charges after a melee at Rikers Island.

They allegedly attacked six other inmates with makeshift weapons like knives made from Plexiglas, metal pipes, a razor, pieces of metal, and other items like metal food trays and electrical boxes on ropes.

It happened back on August 18, 2022 at 5:17 a.m.

“Nine inmates allegedly attacked six others, cornering them and assaulting them with makeshift weapons and objects such as plastic chairs. Even when the victims were on the floor bleeding, the defendants continued to batter them. The motive for the attack is believed to be alleged gang rivalry. Those awaiting trial should not be subjected to assault. My Office will continue to prosecute those who incite violence in the jail, but more must be done to prevent brutality,” said Darcel Clark, Bronx District Attorney.

All of the victims had to be treated at the hospital.

“We will never tolerate violence in our jails. We partnered with the Bronx District Attorney to bring indictments against these individuals who are allegedly responsible for this heinous attempted gang assault in August. Sadly, many of the people who come into our custody are already gang affiliated, and these affiliations can be a precursor to violence. The safety and security of all people who work and live in our jails is our top priority. We have seen successes in reducing violence since the start of this administration, and we will build on this and hold those who commit violent acts accountable. We thank the Bronx District Attorney for her leadership in holding these individuals accountable,” said Louis Molina, Department of Correction Commissioner.

District Attorney Clark said the defendants Steven Brown, 27, AKA Shadow, Andrae Robertson, 27, AKA Dre, Arkies Sommerville, 26, AKA Kill Hound, Jacquin Gordon, 26, AKA GT, Spencer Bridge, 30, AKA Tim Bugatti, Lamall Kinsey, 29, AKA B Dotty, Keith McDowell, 27, Equan Harding, 26, AKA Spook, and Orlando Plummer, 47, have been indicted on six counts of attempted gang assault in the first degree, 12 counts of second-degree assault, and six counts of third-degree assault.

Six defendants were arraigned on February 8 and the three other defendants are awaiting arraignment.

The suspects are due back in court on May 24. Bail was set at $300,000 cash, $900,000 bond and $900,000 partially secured bond at 10% for each defendant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.