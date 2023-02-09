Honolulu Zoo elephants to pick Super Bowl winner — from watermelons

By Kathryn Doorey

HONOLULU (KITV) — Elephants from the Honolulu Zoo will be picking the winner of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

On Thursday February 9, at 1: 30 p.m. Asian elephants Mari and Vaigai will be presented with two watermelons, each with one of the two team logos carved into them.

The two elephants will get to pick either the Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC champions, or the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC champs.

Whichever team’s watermelon is selected first will be the elephant’s pick to win Sunday’s big game. The watermelon carvings were done by zoo staff.

Visitors are invited to watch.

The SuperBowl will be held Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

