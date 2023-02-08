Officer involved in arrest of man who died in JPD custody has been fired

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — One of three officers involved in the arrest of a man who died in custody has been fired, according to City Hall officials.

Melissa Faith Payne, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, would not say if Kenya McCarty’s termination is related to the New Year’s Even death of Keith Murriel. McCarty had been on administrative leave along with two other officers, Avery Willis and James Land. Payne said Willis and Land are still on leave.

During a news conference Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba questioned the validity of a news release from Chief James Davis, which said Murriel died due to a “medical emergency” after Jackson police officers took him into custody on New Year’s Eve near the extended stay hotel on Beasley Road.

“Based on the knowledge that I have, I must say that I disagree with that statement,” Lumumba said. “That does not precisely communicate what took place and what the concerns are.”

Daryl Washington, the attorney for Murriel’s family, applauded the mayor’s public disagreement with the chief.

“It’s encouraging that he would make that statement publicly,” attorney Daryl Washington said.

Washington believes a cellphone video shot by a witness contradicts the chief’s statement.

“Because if you review the statement that was made by the chief, one would be of the belief that the three Jackson police officers were simply responding to the scene, and while they were at the scene, Keith went through a medical emergency, and they had to summon help. And that is not the way it happened at all,” Washington said.

According to Washington, the video shows one of the officers with their knee on Murriel’s neck.

“These officers tased Keith at least 30 times. I mean, so the chief of police knows this,” Washington said.

Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes believes the mayor had an ulterior motive for being publicly at odds with the chief.

“That only happens when you are trying to get rid of him. That’s what’s out here in the streets. They’re trying to get rid of the chief,” Stokes said.

Payne said rumors that Davis is about to be fired are untrue. She said the chief’s job is not in jeopardy.

