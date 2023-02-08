Milwaukee police officer shot and killed near 14th and Cleveland identified

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, near 14th and Cleveland.

The officer was identified as 37-year-old Peter E. Jerving, with four years of service with Milwaukee police.

Officers report that around 1:16 a.m., police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred at around 11:25 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival, a struggle with the suspect reportedly ensued with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and Officer Jerving, leading to the deaths of the responding officer as well as the 19-year-old suspect.

Heriberto Garcia lives nearby and witnessed the police response. He said, “I saw a whole bunch of police squads rushing, rushing, rushing. And then I saw all these officers getting out of their cars.”

The death of the suspect is still under investigation; it’s unclear if his injuries were self-inflicted or from the officer’s gunfire. The suspect was identified as Terrell Thompson.

CBS 58 learned Thompson was in court for a 2021 hit and run on Monday, Feb. 6, which was dismissed after a plea deal.

Norman spoke emotionally, “Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy. One of our finest, who put on that uniform and put on that badge and went into work last night and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community! Milwaukee, we need your prayers. We need your support.”

He added, “To the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, I see you. I am proud of you. The work that you do does not go unnoticed, and at this time, our community needs you. This is a time to lean in and do the work that needs to be done in our community. The violence needs to stop!”

With a voice full of emotion, he repeated, “The violence needs to stop! Everyone has a role in community protection.”

At an afternoon news conference, Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, “The entire city is deeply saddened today,” adding, “Peter Jerving is a name that we will remember in Milwaukee, and a name that we will honor.”

Chief Norman said, “As we grieve, please remember Officer Jerving’s smile and positive attitude, that brightened our days and light up a room. He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague, and an outstanding officer.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson followed by urging residents of Milwaukee to be engaged and if they know of possible suspects, to “Heed that call. Make sure you check up on your folks. If they are out there doing dirt, doing bad things, messing around with guns, that you hold them to account so that we don’t see this sort of activity happening in our city. Enough of this. Enough of it.”

The mayor added, “This officer should not be dead. This should not happen.”

Andrew Wagner, president of the Milwaukee Police Association said, “Today we lost an officer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his co-workers, his friends and his family.” He added thanks to those who have offered thoughts and prayers so far, saying that the officer’s sacrifice to the city will never be forgotten.

