2-year-old Pennsylvania girl gets head stuck in cake pan

By Jere Gish

LEWISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Firefighters in Mifflin County got a very unusual call: A mom needed help because her daughter’s head was stuck in a cake pan.

Erin Meixel was forced to call 911 on Monday when 2-year-old Quinnley got her head stuck while playing with an angel food cake pan that had its middle section removed.

Firefighters with Junction Fire Company in Lewistown responded. They ended up using tin snips to cut the cake pan in two places, allowing them to remove it from Quinnley’s head.

“She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there. She was a trooper. She was still able to eat and drink while she had this tin around her,” Erin said.

Quinnley is fine, and Erin thanked the firefighters for doing a great job.

Erin also joked that this kind of thing runs in the family. She said she got her own legs stuck in a plastic chair when she was a child.

