Dogs rescued from Texas tornado arrive in Chicago with PAWS’ help

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A group of very special pups are on their way to Chicago.

Dozens of dogs, ranging from a few weeks to a few years old, are set to arrive in the city from Texas Monday night.

These furry friends are looking for new homes after a tornado ripped through a Houston animal shelter, which led to this rescue effort.

The operation is coordinated with PAWS Chicago. The dogs will received medical exams after they arrive, and then PAWS will set them up for adoption or fostering after.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.