Cobb County deputy recruit fired, charged after allegedly attacking detainee in jail

By Bridget Spencer

MARIETTA, Georgia (WANF) — Cobb County Deputy Recruit Jacqun Brown has been fired and charged with battery and violation of oath of office.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said this comes after a violent encounter with a detainee on Feb. 4 at the jail on County Services Road.

“The deputy was moving the detainee in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, inside the pod, he was causing a disturbance,” said Owens.

The sheriff said that the altercation turned into a beating.

“There was an exchange of words, and the end result was the deputy attacking the inmate,” said Owens.

Owens said this was a clear violation of their training, and it’s certainly not a reflection of their agency.

“We will not tolerate abuse of power and we will uphold laws equally and fairly,” said Owens.

According to the arrest warrant, Brown punched the detainee multiple times and even placed him in a chokehold.

The detainee was treated at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“Our law enforcement here in Cobb County is the best in this country, but when we find those exceptions we will root them out and hold them accountable,” said Flynn D. Broady Jr., Cobb County District Attorney.

Activists including the Cobb County chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, are applauding the sheriff’s quick actions.

“We in the Cobb County Coalition of Public Safety and other community groups have been asking for this type of transparency and appropriate actions,” said Sally Riddle, Cobb Coalition for Public Safety.

Owens said one bad apple, will not overshadow the efforts of other deputies in Cobb County.

