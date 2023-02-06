Culver’s location fined $13K for letting minors work more than legally allowed

By Sara Powers

WIXOM, Michigan (WWJ) — A Culver’s franchise in Wixom was fined and paid $13,212 after federal investigators discovered allowed 18 minors to work more than they are legally allowed to under federal child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation revealed that Union Pacific Foods Inc. scheduled 14 and 15-year-olds to work more than three hours on a school day, more than 18 hours during a school week, and more than eight hours on a non-school day.

In addition, the employer also had minors consistently working later than 7 p.m. during the school year and later than 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.

“Permitting young workers to work excessive hours can jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Timolin Mitchell in Detroit. “Employers like Culver’s who hire young workers must understand and comply with federal child labor laws or face costly consequences.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, from 2017 to 2021, more than 4,000 child labor cases revealed more than 13,000 minors employed in violation.

