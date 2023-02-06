5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into home; teen arrested

By KPTV Staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4710 Northeast 56th Place. It was reported that an SUV had crashed into a house and two people were seen fleeing on foot.

The SUV crashed through the kitchen area of the home and started a fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames.

A 5-year-old inside the home sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. American Red Cross has been notified that they may need to help the house residents find shelter.

Deputies chased down the two people who fled from the SUV and detained them. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Vancouver.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old and 17-year-old. The sheriff’s office said the 17-year-old girl was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center for driving under the influence, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and intimidating a public servant.

