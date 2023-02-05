Man sentenced to 16 years for shooting kids throwing snowballs at cars

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday after shooting two children who threw snowballs at his car back in 2020. A jury found William Carson guilty of two counts first-degree reckless injury and five counts first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, seven kids were playing in the snow near 61st and Birch in January of 2020 when they struck a car with a snowball.

Investigators said the driver, identified as Carson, got out of the vehicle and began firing shots at the group as they ran from the scene.

A 13-year-old was struck in the leg and another child was shot in their forearm.

Police said Carson then got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Following the sentence, Carson will serve 10 years of extended supervision.

