Man shot while trying to stop two men from stealing his Jeep; JPD investigates

By Christana Kay

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on McDowell Road.

According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the victim was shot after attempting to stop two men from stealing his white Jeep.

The suspects fled the scene on McDowell Road with the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

