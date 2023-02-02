Skip to Content
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

    APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect.

Henry Sommers owns “Happy Puppys” in Appanoose County, where sheriff’s deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions.

Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.

Records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show Sommers had already racked up several violations.

