LCMC Health opens up an emergency center for labor and sex trafficking victims

By Kacey Buercklin

LOUISIANA (WDSU) — LCMC Health and Eden Centers for Hope and Healing announced the completion of the Eden Emergency Center, a safe environment for labor and sex trafficking survivors to begin recovery.

The new center, housed at an undisclosed location for added security, will be available for adult survivors of labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and commercial sexual exploitation.

The founder of Eden Centers released the following statement:

“Our goal at Eden Centers is to create systemic change through prevention, education, advocacy, and recovery and reentry services for victims. This new partnership allows us, for the first time ever, to provide an acute emergency, middle-of-the-night, short-term solution to victims – an option that we currently do not have at our long-term shelters. We are grateful for LCMC Health’s partnership in bringing this to fruition.”

The U.S. Department of State estimates more than 27.6 million adults and children are subjected to human trafficking worldwide, including in the United States.

