Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE

By Kendresa Cockrell

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet.

Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday.

Ray Anderson the Community Engagement Manager at the shelter stopped by WLWT to talk about the need for more adoptions.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is open from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday- Sunday.

