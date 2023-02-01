Doggy day care picks up your furry friend on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding

By Blake Mayfield

BEND, Oregon (KTVZ) — A new dog day care service will pick your pooch up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel.

Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area. The business picks up furry friends from their human’s home on the school bus, letting them interact with other dogs for two hours at a time. They also provide boarding services for longer stays.

“The bus has been a huge hit. The dogs love it, the clients love it, so it’s been a lot of fun,” Lucky Dog Adventures co-owner Brad Hahn said Tuesday.

Your doggo can be picked up in the yellow school bus and taken to its weekly hike for $60. The bus can also return the dog home, if you choose not to pick it up.

Hahn explained how he chooses which areas to serve: “The Tuesday-Thursday (route) is Tumalo to West Bend, that’s the group we have today. Monday and Wednesday I’m doing East Bend and North. Then Friday, we’re working the south side. Within an hour of picking them up, we’re on the trail, and we’re going to spend two hours hiking.”

Lucky Dog Adventures also provides overnight boarding, for $75 a night.

“It’s only one or two dogs at a time,” Hahn said. “Those dogs actually stay in the house with us — they’re part of the family.”

Also included in the $75 is the chance for your dog to have the 20-acre ranch to itself, and during the warmer months, a private pond on the Hahns’ property.

As for the bus, it can carry up to eight dogs at a time – and since they’ve opened for business last October, it’s not unusual to have a full busload of dogs.

“The feedback I’ve been getting is amazing,” Hahn said. “I had one client even tell me that it not only changed the dog, but it changed their lives, because the dog behaves so much better when it’s home now.”

Business has been booming so well for Lucky Dog that they want to add a second school bus to the company by summer, and also hire more staff to keep up with the added canine clientele.

