Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:41 AM

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

By Joe Vigil

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.

X-rays were taken of Duke, where veterinarians could see the rocks inside his stomach. The group isn’t sure why the dog would eat rocks. The group says he also had some kind of cloth material inside him.

A Home 4 Spot is now trying to raise money for the surgery which says might be around 5,000 dollars.

Anyone interested in donating can visit here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content