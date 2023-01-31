Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 5:35 AM

Haywood County congressional candidate expected to plead guilty in campaign finance case

<i></i><br/>Not available
Lawrence, Nakia

Not available

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HAYWOOD, COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman who ran for Congress is expected to plead guilty to accepting an illegal campaign contribution.

Lynda Bennett lost to Madison Cawthorn in the 2020 Republican primary.

Paperwork filed Friday by federal prosecutors said Bennett accepted $25,000 from an unnamed family member. That’s nearly 10 times the amount allowed by law.

U.S. Attorneys have asked a judge to set a date for Bennett to enter a plea in the case.

Bennett was supported by Congressman Mark Meadows, who left his seat to become White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content