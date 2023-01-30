Beloved DTLA churro vendor fatally struck on her way to work by suspected drunk driver

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A community is coming together to help the family of a beloved Los Angeles street vendor who was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

According to family members, Angeles Rodriguez, who was known for selling churros in the downtown area, was fatally struck while she was on her way to work the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was rushed to the hospital and later charged with DUI, according to police.

“She was always kind. She was always willing to help all people. She was the nicest person. She was an angel walking,” said the victim’s son Edgar Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said his mother loved to work, despite juggling three jobs. She’s survived by her husband and three children – who say the loss still doesn’t feel real.

“She always managed to make time for us. When we needed her, she was there,” said Gonzalez, who adds the family’s pain grew after learning the suspect had been released on bail.

“We also heard from the detective this person was released on bail the same day, and that hurts us because he took someone’s life,” he said. “That’s my mother … my mother’s life.”

Rodriguez’s family hosted a fundraiser this weekend to help cover the cost of funeral expenses. They’ve been selling food, pastries and drinks in an effort to raise $20,000.

“It would really help us and on behalf of my family,” said Gonzalez. “We really appreciate everyone’s help.”

