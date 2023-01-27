‘It’s horrible:’ Recyling bins sit overflowing for over a month in church parking lot

By Jon Kipper

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Overflowing recycling bins in a church parking lot in Mehlville are frustrating neighbors and parishioners at the Catholic church where it sits.

The bins are supposed to be picked up weekly, but it’s been over a month since they’ve been picked up.

“Well, I think it looks horrible,” said parishioner Dot Markiewicc.

“I think it makes the church look bad.”

Markiewicc is a bit annoyed by the pile of recyclables about a block from where she lives. She said it just keeps growing.

“People, even though it’s full, are still trying to put stuff in it,” said Markiewicc.

The pastor at St. Matthias the Apostle confirmed that the heap of rubbish hasn’t been picked up in over a month.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis said the church requested it get picked up multiple times, and the company, Royal Oak Recycling, then agrees but doesn’t show up to grab the recycling.

News 4 called and left messages at the local and corporate offices for Royal Oak Recycling but so far have not heard back.

The neighbors had mixed feelings; some couldn’t stand it, and others said they barely noticed it.

Craig Speidel, who lives across the street, was somewhere in the middle.

“I mean, it’s not the best situation, but the bushes and the dumpsters themselves kind of hide it, but if you drive up into the parking lot, it’s clear and becomes much more of a problem,” said Speidel.

As for Markiewicc, she keeps patiently waiting.

“I can see it from my back window, and so I can see if they picked it up.”

And lately, that answer has been no.

