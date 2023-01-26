NC woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying

By Louie Tran

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WXII) — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying.

WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh.

She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when she saw the moment that captured the hearts of so many.

She said a woman passenger on the plane was visibly nervous about flying, however, a flight attendant named Floyd Dean-Shannon, went above and beyond and calmed her down.

In the viral photo, he is seen sitting in the aisle, while holding the passenger’s hand.

Lee said Floyd comforted her by explaining all of the bumps and sounds that concerned the passenger.

Lee shared the following message along with the photo that was shared more than 10,000 times on social media.

“This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her. @delta, Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!”

