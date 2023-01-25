Irving police searching for more victims of man accused of child sex abuse

By ALEX KELLER

Click here for updates on this story

IRVING, Texas (KTVT) — Police are asking for help finding additional possible victims of a long-time resident of Irving who is accused of sexually abusing at least four children dating back to the 1980s.

Averil Drew Cardwell, 69, was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a young child on Aug. 23, 2022 at his residence in Cedar Hill after a 21-year-old woman told police he had sexually assaulted her between the ages of three and eight. Caldwell lived in Irving for several years at a residence in the 1500 block of Upton Place.

During the investigation, another person came forward and accused Cardwell of also abusing them as a child. He was arrested again on Oct. 2, 2022 after turning himself in at the Dallas County Jail and charged with a second count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. Has has since been released on bond.

Investigators have now identified a total of four victims who have accused Caldwell of abusing them as children dating back to 1986 and said that further charges are pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.