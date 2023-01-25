Henderson family asks community to show up for sentencing of driver who killed son

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — On Wednesday, a driver who investigators say was going more than 97 miles per hour in front of a Henderson school before veering onto the sidewalk and killing a child, will learn his fate. The family of Rex Patchett wants the judge to sentence the driver to the max and is asking the community to show up for the hearing to show support.

“My son, on that street, on that sidewalk, on that day, represents any child that could have been on that sidewalk,” contended Jason Patchett.

Patchett, with son Luke and daughter Bella at his side, shared the unimaginable loss his family has struggled with for nearly a year now with FOX5.

“At that moment, our whole lives were forever changed,” Patchett recalled of learning his son had been killed. On March 7, 2022, Patchett got a startling text message.

“Hey, there was a horrific accident up in front of the school. Are all your kids accounted for?” Patchett recalled. Multiple calls and texts to 13-year-old Rex went unanswered.

“Deep down in your gut… I knew something was wrong. I knew Rex was involved,” Patchett shared.

Jose Marmolejo has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and hitting Rex who was on the sidewalk walking home from school on Paradise Hills Drive.

“He was the glue that held our family together,” Patchett explained when describing Rex. The Patchett family says Rex was a gentle giant. At 13 years old, Rex was already 6 feet tall. Now they are fighting to get him justice.

“We are hoping that the judge will see the importance of holding people accountable that commit heinous crimes,” Patchett stated.

The family made “DO IT 4 REX” shirts and spearheaded the effort to deliver 400 letters to the judge asking for the maximum sentence. They hope it will send a clear message: reckless driving with deadly consequences will not be tolerated in our community.

“It is just obscene. Clark County has become the capital city of the world for reckless driving as far as I’m concerned and there needs to be some changes,” Patchett contended.

Marmolejo pleaded guilty to reckless driving in October. The maximum he could face Wednesday is 6 years in prison. Here are the details of the sentencing hearing:

The State of Nevada vs. Jose Marmolejo

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 9:30 am

Judge Carli Kierny

Courtroom 12B (12th Floor)

Regional Justice Center

200 Lewis Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101

