Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.

Firefighters used an underground camera system to find the dog and tried to coax him back out without any luck. PF&R said firefighters decided to dig and cut into the pipe to gain access to the dog.

After a few hours, firefighters were able to get the dog out and reunite it with its owner.

No other details about the dog or rescue were released.

