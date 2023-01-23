Pennsylvania Covid-19 & cancer survivor celebrates her 106th birthday

By Marcie Cipriani

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday.

Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106.

“I liked to dance when I was young; I would be dancing all the time,” said Estiloz.

Estiloz said her secret to a long life is serving God. She said besides dancing, she loves to draw and write poetry.

“I’m a happy woman,” said Estiloz. “You can find happiness anywhere, everywhere. Try, if you don’t succeed, go someplace else and succeed.”

Estiloz has three children: Tim, Mary and Donna. She lost her husband, according to Tim Estiloz, nearly 60 years ago.

“I had a good life, a good husband,” said Estiloz “He’s in heaven.”

Estiloz lives at The Willows in Oakmont. She celebrated her birthday with two other residents in their 80s and 90s.

“106, that’s how old I am,” said Estiloz. “I’m ready for 107.”

