Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:48 AM

Farmer wins North Carolina Education Lottery jackpot after last-minute purchase, officials say

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

    HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket netted a Carolina farmer a jackpot, according to lottery officials.

Agustin Perez Jr., of Hendersonville, said he bought his scratch-off ticket as an afterthought when he stopped into the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville.

“I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” he told lottery officials.

The 43-year-old farmer bought a Millionaire Maker ticket, and said everyone in the store celebrated with him when he won $100,000.

“We all just screamed and yelled,” he said.

Perez said he initially thought he only won a few dollars.

“Then, I just kept seeing more and more zeroes,” he said.

Perez arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

He said he would like to use the money to help bring his family from Mexico to the United States.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content