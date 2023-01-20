Paralyzed 5 years ago, Hoover, AL’s Ben Abercrombie closes in on a Harvard economics degree

By Rick Karle

Click here for updates on this story

ALABAMA (WVTM) — So you think we face some obstacles in our lives?

Hoover, Alabama’s Ben Abercrombie is facing unfathomable obstacles, and he’s closing in on an amazing achievement after being paralyzed from the neck down for the last five years:

He’s 18 months from obtaining his economics degree from Harvard!

It was 2017 when Ben was paralyzed making a tackle in his first game at Harvard. Since then, he has rehabbed almost every day, and he’s learned to use a special computer that is controlled with his eye movement – it takes him six hours to complete a Harvard exam!

Ben Abercrombie is driven, brave and inspiring, and I appreciate Ben and his parents, Marty and Sherri, spending some time with me.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.