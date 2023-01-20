New Orleans City Council hosts heated meeting about solutions to crime problem

By Morgan Lentes

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A specially called meeting of the New Orleans City Council to discuss crime got heated Wednesday.

Dozens of community members attended the meeting, which began at 9 a.m. and stretched well into the afternoon.

At times, the proceedings were halted as attendees shouted at council members and each another. Two people were eventually removed from council chambers by New Orleans Police Department officers for being disruptive. One was allowed to return, while the other was led away in handcuffs.

“I’ve never seen the city look this bad,” said one woman who spoke before the council. “We have to (work to combat crime) together.”

Council members also heard from victims of crime as well as families who have loved ones committing crimes.

“Every time she went to jail, she got a slap on the wrist,” said Latanya Grinstead. “I reached out for help (and) never got any help. I’ve called the police on her.”

Council President JP Morrell acknowledged the frustration many residents are feeling and said it is the job of local leaders to find solutions to the ongoing crime wave.

“They are demanding that somebody help them, and the level of frustration as elected officials, we are accountable to them for not having solutions to the problem,” said Morrell. “We have to investigate and work on initiatives that are not centric to NOPD.”

The council did approve two ordinances Wednesday. One requires increased security measures at downtown parking lots in an effort to combat a recent spike in car break-ins. The other allows the New Orleans Health Department to develop a violence intervention model for the city using community-driven, evidence-based interventions.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, head of the health department, spoke to the council about the importance of treating crime as a public health crisis.

“Last year, it was one in every 218 black men, ages 18 to 24, died by homicide. These are our college students. These are our young workers, our entrepreneurs, our future professionals and our culture bearers,” said Avegno. “I submit that we would not tolerate any other disease that targeted a segment of our community so deliberately.”

Avegno added that homicide was the leading cause of death among children in New Orleans in 2022.

Much of Wednesday’s focus centered on needing more resources for young people in the community. The superintendent for NOLA Public Schools, as well as other local leaders, attended the meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.