Stolen vehicle plunges off Twin Peaks hillside in San Francisco during police chase

By Web staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A suspected stolen vehicle being chased by officers in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks area overnight Thursday rammed a police car before plunging off a hillside and landing on another vehicle.

San Francisco police said just before midnight, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Range Rover for suspected DUI but the driver drove away instead, ramming a patrol vehicle, with the chase winding into the Twin Peaks area.

The chase continued onto Crestline Drive on the east side of Twin Peaks when the Range Rover drove off a hillside, overturned and landed on top of a parked vehicle behind 135 Gardenside Drive.

The adult male driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured, police said.

Charges against the driver were pending.

