Manatee free from mudbank in Jacksonville

By Web staff

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WSVN) — A manatee was freed from a mudbank after fire officials spotted the animal.

On Jan. 7, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department helped the sea cow from the Saint Johns River.

Crews said the manatee likely got itself stuck.

First responders found a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deeper water, but it was not fast enough to get into the body of water.

The manatee is in good health.

