‘I never feel like an underdog’: Bengals’ Joe Burrow talks preps ahead of game against Bills

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday.

Quarterback Joe Burrow said he looks forward to going on the road with his teammates saying, “it feels like it’s you against the world, and that’s where you like to be.”

When asked if he feels like an underdog going into the game against the Bills, Burrow responded, “I never feel like an underdog.”

When asked his reaction to the Sam Hubbard play Sunday, Burrow said, “I texted him yesterday and was like, ‘Man it’s crazy you had a 98-yard touchdown in the playoffs.’ He was like, ‘Man I know, it was wild.’ So that was funny.”

The quarterback said when preparing for a road game, he knows it’s going to be a little louder and impact operation a bit but that’s why teams practice.

“Now, it’s win or go home,” Burrow said.

When asked if the previous matchup between the two where Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will impact his mentality going into Sunday, Burrow said, “For me personally, not much, now that Damar is doing better and we’re getting good updates, at least for me, that’s in the past.”

When asked if the team will use plays and preparations from that game, Burrow said they will likely take some things and add new plays from game tapes.

When talking about his offensive lineman, Burrow said despite some changes due to injuries, he has a lot of faith in his teammates.

“We’ve been great in our communication all year on the road, we’ve been a really good road team,” Burrow said.

When asked about the chance for snow in Buffalo Sunday, Burrow said it “shouldn’t be an issue” and “doesn’t change much.”

