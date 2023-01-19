Family of boy killed in Big Island shooting range accident sues Boys Scouts of America

By Web staff

HONOKAIA, Hawaii (KITV) — The family of 11-year-old Manuel Carvalho, who was shot and killed while on a Boys Scouts trip at Camp Honokaia, has sued the Boys Scouts of America for negligence.

On Aug. 28, 2022, Big Island police reported that Carvalho was shot by a stray bullet from an AK-47 rifle that had been accidentally discharged at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the lawsuit, the shooting happened during a Troop 19 Family Fun day, which included gun and archery shooting. Family Fun Day was being held to celebrate the troop winning the Mud Man competition.

Police ruled the shooting as accidental, with no criminal charges filed against the boy who shot Carvalho.

The lawsuit claims negligence, gross negligence, and wrongful death.

The lawsuit also alleges liability on the part of Camp Honokaia, which is owned by the Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council.

A few days after the shooting, a Charter Organization representative for Troop 19 sent an email to all families except for the Carvalhos, asking if anyone in attendance “had some kind of training, either NRA, hunter safety, or some other form of training, either currently or in the past.”

There’s no dollar amount listed in the lawsuit, but Carvalho’s family is asking for punitive damages, and is demanding a jury trial.

