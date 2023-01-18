Parents not happy with how former Tuscola High football coach’s case handled

By Taylor Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Parents voiced their concerns about the resignation of former Tuscola High School football coach Chris Brookshire during Tuesday night’s Haywood County Schools Board of Education meeting.

The former coach, along with Tuscola High Principal Heather Blackmon, was suspended in December. The suspension came after Brookshire was accused of making inappropriate comments to multiple female colleagues. Those accusations led to an internal investigation by the school and the suspension of the former coach without pay.

Brookshire resigned Jan. 2, forgoing a school board hearing.

Many parents of Tuscola High students attended the board meeting Tuesday, showing their support of Brookshire and urging the school district to reevaluate its priorities.

One parent called for a review of how internal policies are applied. Other parents said their children have looked up to Brookshire for years.

“The former football coach has been a hugely positive role model for my son and has instilled a great deal of confidence in him that he carries with him every day,” said Sam Benson, the parent of a Tuscola High student.

He said it would be an understatement to say that having that role model taken away is more than disappointing.

Another parent expressed his love for the high school and said all he wants is for Tuscola to succeed. But he said he doesn’t see that happening with the way things are going.

“There has been a lack of transparency, finger pointing and the perception in the community that situations can be manipulated by who you know,” Karen McCellan, the parent of another Tuscola High student, said.

The parents think the focus needs to be put back to where it should have been all along — on the students.

In a previous statement, Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said his job is to investigate any allegations of employee misconduct. He said, that at the end of his investigation, Brookshire reviewed the allegations and chose to resign.

Still, parents said the disconnect between the school board and the community is disheartening.

“It is past time for accountability. You owe it to your Tuscola community, parents, families of athletes and, most importantly, the athletes themselves,” said Kayla Colp, the parent of another Tuscola High student.

There have been no updates to the status of Blackmon, who has been on paid suspension.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Putnam said he stands by his previous statement and state law limits his comments on either case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.