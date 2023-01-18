Louisville dog lives up to his name, Magic, after being shot in head

By Randall Kamm

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — His name is Magic. And it’s the perfect name after he survived after being shot in the head and left for dead in the Parkland neighborhood.

An animal control officer rescued the injured dog on Hale street and took him to the emergency room at Jefferson Animal Hospitals.

Once stabilized, Magic was transferred to Louisville Metro Animal Services.

“We got a call from a citizen that a dog had been running loose and got shot. An ACO picked him up, we had to take him straight to Jefferson. Then he came here,” said Sam Hawkins with LMAS.

Megan Wermuth also with LMAS said, “When we first saw him, he was covered in blood. We were able to clean him up.”

Staff at Metro Animal Services say when they looked up the 1-year-old German Shephard in their system, he showed up with the perfect name, Magic.

That’s because the bullet entered the right side of his head, narrowly missed his brain, broke the poor pup’s jaw, then exited.

Wermuth said, “They’re going to need to go in and put a metal plate in that bottom jaw to stabilize that and once he recovers from that we think he’ll go on to live a good life. A good happy life.”

“He’s in really good spirits considering what happened to him, so as long as we can get his jaw fixed, he should be able to live a very long, normal life,” Hawkins said.

He’s a charming dog with a remarkable story of survival, but Magic isn’t available for adoption just yet.

His next stop is the Humane Society. The organization will pay for his jaw surgery. Then, for his next act, Magic will appear in a new home.

“He has the best demeanor,” Wermuth said. “I think he’s going to take his second chance and make a family very happy. They’ll be lucky to have him.”

