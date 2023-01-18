Former NC high school staff member faces felony sex crime charges involving student

By Kimberly King & Kari Barrows

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — A former high school staff member in Western North Carolina is facing felony sex charges involving a student.

Harell Mitchell III, 25, of Rosman, has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a student at Brevard High School, according to court documents obtained by News 13. Mitchell worked as an assistant football coach and teacher’s assistant at Brevard High School, officials confirm.

Mitchell’s initial court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023. A staff member in the criminal clerk’s office confirmed his next court date is scheduled for April 20.

Jen Heatherly, spokeswoman for Transylvania County Schools, confirmed by email that Mitchell is no longer employed by the district and confirmed the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office has an open investigation.

Heatherly stated Mitchell was hired by the district four months ago on Aug. 26, 2022 and that he was a teacher’s assistant for grades 9-12. Court records state Mitchell committed the alleged crimes Nov. 28, 2022, but provided few additional details. Capt. Chase Owen with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office confirms with News 13 the alleged crimes did not happen on school grounds, and that they allegedly involved one student victim. No further details on the location will be released, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At the time of this offense, the defendant was a teacher at Brevard High School, and the victim was a student at this same school,” court records state.

The sheriff’s office says it was notified of the alleged incident on Jan. 10, 2023 after a school resource officer received a tip. Shortly after it was reported, the sheriff’s office says Mitchell fled from the state. He had been living at a nearby campground in Rosman at the time.

He was taken into custody a few days later on Jan. 13 by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in southern Georgia. Officials say Mitchell was taken to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 14 and received a $300,000 bond. He has since posted bond and been released.

The sheriff’s office says more charges could be pending as the investigation continues and that no other information will be released due to the ‘sensitive nature’ of the investigation.

A staff member in the criminal clerk’s office confirmed Mitchell’s defense attorney is Mack McKeller based in Brevard. McKeller spoke with News 13 by phone on Tuesday, saying, “It’s all allegations. We intend to vigorously contest these allegations.”

Transylvania County Schools’ full statement can be read below:

“Transylvania County Schools was notified last week of allegations against a former staff member regarding inappropriate conduct with a student. The staff member is no longer employed by Transylvania County Schools, and the Transylvania County Sheriffs’ Office is in the process of conducting an investigation.

The district has high professional expectations for our staff and expects all employees to act appropriately and respectfully toward our students and their families. All allegations of wrongdoing are taken seriously, and we appreciate the support and assistance from local law enforcement to handle these situations. As always, the safety and security of our students are the highest priority.

Per personnel confidentiality laws and due to it being part of an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, we have no additional comments at this time”.

