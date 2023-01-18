Days after mother’s shooting death in Lakeville, newborn baby also dies

By Web staff

LAKEVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) — The baby born after his mother was shot outside a Lakeville Amazon facility last week has died.

His mother, Kyla O’Neal, was days away from giving birth when she was shot by her ex-fiancé, police say. Doctors successfully delivered O’Neal’s baby boy, Messiah, but he was in critical condition and died on Tuesday night.

“This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident,” said Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson.

O’Neal’s ex-fiancé, 32-year-old Donte McCray, was charged with second-degree murder in O’Neal’s death. Charging documents say O’Neal ended their relationship earlier in the day.

O’Neal’s mother told police that McCray had threatened her daughter and family, saying, “You all ain’t bulletproof.” McCray allegedly told O’Neal that if she had another man around his kids, he would kill her.

On Jan. 8, O’Neal took McCray to work in Lakeville, and surveillance video shows McCray getting out of O’Neal’s car and going to the back passenger side of the door. O’Neal then pulled the car away and reversed, pushing McCray backwards.

McCray allegedly told officers he was angry when he was pushed back, and he raised his gun and shot O’Neal. He claimed not to know there was still a round in the chamber, police say.

Police say they are working with prosecutors to consider amending criminal charges in connection to the baby’s death.

