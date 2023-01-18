Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:27 AM

5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night as the incident was reported around 10:22 p.m.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the Centene Center parking lot around 7:15 Tuesday evening.

It is believed the escapees stole vehicle and was last seen traveling in a southerly direction from Centene Center.

The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Dwayne Pace, Aaron Wade Sebastian, Lujuan Damien Tucker, and Michael Dean Wilkins.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content