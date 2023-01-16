Take part in week-long community ‘Puzzlefest’ while supporting rescue mission’s sock drive

By Joel Seymour

MILLS RIVER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mills River Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Puzzlefest this week, which kicked off Sunday, Jan. 15.

The week-long event features all things puzzles.

The public is welcome to stop by any time from now until Jan. 21 to piece together their own creation or help with the featured 5,000-piece puzzle.

There’s also a puzzle swap happening.

“I’ve seen, in this community, the amount of people who have come for the puzzle swap, so I know that a lot of people really enjoy doing puzzles,” said Rev. Megan McMillan, Mills River Presbyterian Church. “Especially in the coldest months, it’s something for people to do indoors, it’s a community building opportunity for people to just sit and fellowship with one another.”

In addition to puzzles, participants are also encouraged to take part in the church’s sock drive, which benefits the Hendersonville Rescue Mission.

Anyone interested can visit Mills River Presbyterian Church each day until Saturday, Jan. 21, from 12-8 p.m. Organizers say, make sure to bring a pair of new socks to donate!

